Farooq Abdullah slams BJP over delimitation process, calls it a smokescreen

The delimitation process was a smokescreen to draw a veil over the obscure agenda at work and no amount of gerrymandering can change the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday.
He said the entire delimitation exercise has been blind to the universally accepted and practiced criteria and principles with regards to electoral representation.
The party's stand on the entire process of delimitation was crystal clear. The entire process was a smokescreen to draw a veil over the obscure agenda at work, Abdullah said at Boteng in Kulgam district of south Kashmir where he had gone to offer condolence to the bereaved family of a party leader.
However, no amount of gerrymandering will save the BJP and its proxies from the wrath of people. People of J-K have made it a point to punish BJP and its proxies for all they have done to J-K. No matter how many false fronts they put up, people won't forgive those who have robbed the region of its unique status, its prized historical individuality and dignity. The writing is on the wall, he said.
Abdullah, who is also a Member of Parliament from Srinagar, claimed there was a groundswell of anger against the BJP and its proxies across J-K and Ladakh.
Every sector of our economy is bleeding. Our youth are at crossroads, our traders are facing unprecedented situations. The plight of our tourism players, transporters and artisans is no different. Inflation, unemployment and development deficit has compounded the worries of our people immensely, he said.
