Delhi Congress chief, others arrested during Bharat Bandh protest in Delhi

Delhi president Anil Chaudhary and some his party colleagues were arrested while staging demonstration at the ITO traffic intersection in support of the farmers' Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday.

Chaudhary said he was "arrested along with his party leaders during the protest against Centre's farm laws, at the ITO crossing".

"The police arrested us and took us to the IP Estate police station where a case was registered against us," Chaudhary said.

The protesters were later released, he said.

The protest demonstrations in reply to 'Bharat Bandh' call were held across Delhi by leaders and workers, he said.

"Such arm-twisting, and undemocratic actions by the Delhi Police, cannot curb our resolve to support the farmers' agitation," said Chaudhary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)