Delhi court denies bail to Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case.
All three (bail) applications dismissed, Special Judge Vikas Dhull said.
The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.
Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 14:57 IST
