Telangana issues order for distribution of health kits to girl students

The kits, comprising zipper bag, sanitary napkins and water bottle, would be provided to girl students studying in classes 8th to Intermediate second year

Topics
Telangana | TRS | KCR

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a press conference (Photo: ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 69.52 crore towards procurement and distribution of Adolescent Health Kits to girl students studying in government schools and colleges.

The kits, comprising zipper bag, sanitary napkins and water bottle, would be provided to girl students studying in classes 8th to Intermediate second year (12th standard) in government schools and government colleges under adolescent health programme.

The expenditure shall be met from the NHM (National Health Mission) funds, the government said in an order dated November 16, adding that the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director (NHM) shall take necessary action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 13:43 IST

