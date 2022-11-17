Telangana issues order for distribution of health kits to girl students

-
ALSO READ
Lucknow's Hotel Levana to be sealed, demolished after fire claims 4 lives
NASA's Artemis 1 mission to Moon to launch today: All you need to know
ITBP DG Sanjay Arora appointed as Commissioner of Delhi Police today
Mustafizur Rahman appointed as Bangladesh's next High Commissioner to India
Govt appoints Suresh N Patel as new Central Vigilance Commissioner
-
The Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 69.52 crore towards procurement and distribution of Adolescent Health Kits to girl students studying in government schools and colleges.
The kits, comprising zipper bag, sanitary napkins and water bottle, would be provided to girl students studying in classes 8th to Intermediate second year (12th standard) in government schools and government colleges under adolescent health programme.
The expenditure shall be met from the NHM (National Health Mission) funds, the government said in an order dated November 16, adding that the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director (NHM) shall take necessary action.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 13:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU