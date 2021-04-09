Delhi Covid-19 update: Journalists exempted from night curfew e-pass rule

-
The DDMA, in a "partial modification" of its earlier order, on Thursday exempted mediapersons from the need to carry e-passes during night curfew hours.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its April 6 order imposed curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, everyday till the end of the month, in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Print and electronic mediapersons along with some other categories were required to apply for e-passes to be able to venture out during curfew hours.
Now, the mediapersons will need to carry their identity cards instead of e-passes, said a DDMA order issued by Vijay Dev, chief secretary amd chairperson of executive committee.
