Ujjain: Five Covid-19 patients die, kin allege lack of oxygen supply

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
Two-day lockdown imposed in Indore on Holi due to rising Covid-19 cases
Madhya Pradesh: On Bharat bandh eve, people stock essentials in Indore
Cong will lose its shrinking base in Madhya Pradesh with cheap talk: Tomar
Madhya Pradesh bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 51
-
Some people, along with members of
the Congress, protested at the district hospital in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, alleging that five members of their families, who were undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died due to lack of oxygen supply there.
These deaths were reported at the hospital located in Madhav Nagar on Wednesday night.
However, talking to PTI, district collector Ashish Singh said there was no problem of oxygen supply at the facility.
"There were 132 coronavirus patients in the hospital and 80 per cent of them are on oxygen support," he added.
There certainly is a shortage of oxygen supply, but we are making it available from different sources, he admitted.
"A patient's relative might have got wrong information that oxygen supply has dried up. Since then, there was this furore," the collector said.
Two patients died on Wednesday and as many on Thursday, he said, adding that they were not coronavirus patients.
"In such a big hospital, deaths occur everyday, but to say that these deaths were caused due to lack of oxygen supply is totally wrong," he added.
Ujjain is the adjoining district of Indore, the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh in terms of coronavirus infection cases.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU