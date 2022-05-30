Delhi: Covid cases dip as city reports 212 new cases in last 24 hours

Witnessing a dip in the fresh COVID-19 infections, the national capital reported 212 new cases in the last 24 hours, 145 lesser than Sunday, according to a health bulletin by the government on Monday.

The city had reported 357 fresh cases on Sunday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand are 1,486 which was 1,624 on Sunday.

According to the bulletin, 349 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic is 18,78,828.

One patient succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in the city to 26,209.

A total of 8,768 samples were tested during this period, while the case positivity rate is 2.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases on Monday with 2,706 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

