Beijing reports no community transmission of Covid-19 since May 27

But the Chinese capital reported seven new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections from the end of Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday

IANS  |  Beijing 

Workers in protective suits ride bicycles of bike-sharing service on a street during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai (Photo: Reuters)

Beijing saw no community transmission of Covid-19 in the city from Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday, an official told a press conference.

The Chinese capital reported seven new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections from the end of Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday, which were all among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, Deputy Director of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, on Sunday.

Liu added that among the new infections, three were asymptomatic cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

First Published: Mon, May 30 2022. 07:29 IST

