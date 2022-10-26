JUST IN
Parts of Punjab, Haryana face 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality post-Diwali
Delhi's AQI turns 'very poor'; max temp settle at 31.2 degrees Celsius
Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: CM Arvind Kejriwal
NGT asks solar firm to plant 10-times trees cut by them for Rajasthan plant
Cyclone Sitrang likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today: IMD
Cyclone Sitrang likely to become severe cyclonic storm, says IMD
Southwest monsoon exits from country a week later than normal: IMD
With AQI of 265, Delhi's air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 years
Cyclone over Bay of Bengal to mainly impact Sunderbans: MeT Dept
Delhi records 'poor' air quality for 8th consecutive day; may turn 'severe'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Amul's Pashudhan is opening an alternative business for farmers, eBay style
Business Standard

Delhi environment minister to chair meeting on anti-dust campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will on Wednesday chair a high-level meeting to review the progress of the anti-dust campaign in the capital

Topics
Delhi | air pollution | Environment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

dust, pollution
Photo: PTI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will on Wednesday chair a high-level meeting to review the progress of the anti-dust campaign in the capital.

Rai is expected to share data on the number of sites complying with the guidelines to manage dust pollution and infractions of government directions, an official said.

User agencies of construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square metres are required to register them on the construction and demolition (C&D) portal launched in October last year in a bid to control dust pollution in the capital.

The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis.

In September, the Delhi government had also made it mandatory to install anti-smog guns at all construction and demolition sites larger than 500 square metres.

Action is taken against project proponents found violating this direction.

Earlier, construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 were required to install anti-smog guns to control dust pollution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 12:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.