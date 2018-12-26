JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Unclear understanding of 'unlawful content' may end up curbing free speech
Business Standard

Delhi experiences coldest day this season as mercury falls to 3.6 degree C

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. On December 23, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Commuters ride through heavy fog on a winter morning, in New Delhi
Commuters ride through heavy fog on a winter morning, in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

A cold wave swept through Delhi on Wednesday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest this winter, the Met office said.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degree Celsius, four notches below the season's average. It is the lowest temperature recorded so far this year," it said.

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. On December 23, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 3.0 degrees Celsius after December 28.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day on Wednesday and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department, humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 97 per cent.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature had settled at 5.0 degrees Celsius.
First Published: Wed, December 26 2018. 10:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements