Delhi govt consults agencies for locations to set up food truck markets

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
BJP protecting 'goon' Tajinder Bagga who incited riots in Punjab: Sisodia
AAP leader Manish Sisodia likely to address press conference in Delhi today
Don't fall in BJP's trap: Sisodia after HP CM announces free power, water
At least 1,000 BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh set to join AAP: Sisodia
-
Delhi government in the first phase of implementing its Food Truck policy has asked agencies to identify places where food truck markets can be developed in the city similar to what exist in some of the western nations, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.
The food truck markets will create a vibrant nightlife experience for the people in the city besides serving as a catalyst to Delhi's night-time economy, he said in a meeting to review plans announced in budget for 2022-23.
"Kejriwal government is working on a war footing to implement schemes announced in the Rozgar Budget. It is the first in India to come up with 'Food Truck Policy' on lines of USA and Europe, to streamline food truck business in city," he said.
Delhi government has begun working on Rozgar Budget schemes in a phased manner aligning with stakeholders and agencies to design and implement the policies, he said.
Several meetings are being conducted with them to understand their perspective and come up with an efficient framework for implementation of schemes, Sisodia said.
He said that along with giving an economic boost to the city and creating new jobs, focus of the government is also on building a new identity for the historical city.
"We are focusing on generating business by redeveloping existing markets, food hubs, creating food truck markets, and much more. The idea is to provide a new experience to people of Delhi as well as to the visitors," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU