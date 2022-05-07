Prez to visit two Caribbean nations; first-ever visit by head of state: MEA

-
President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a week-long visit to Jamaica and St. Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) beginning May 15, in the first-ever tour to the two Caribbean nations by an Indian head of state.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that the visit reflects a continuation of India's high-level engagement with the countries in the Caribbean region and emphasises its commitment to work with small island developing countries.
"President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will pay a state visit to Jamaica and St. Vincent & Grenadines (SVG) from May 15 to 21. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these countries," the MEA said in a statement.
It said Kovind will be in Jamaica from May 15 to 18 during which he will hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, the Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen.
The President will also meet Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and other dignitaries.
The MEA said the President will address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Jamaican Parliament.
Jamaica has a 70,000-strong Indian diaspora, which acts as a living bridge with India.
"The visit comes at a significant milestone as 2022 is the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica," the MEA said.
In the second leg of his tour, the President will visit SVG from May 18 to 21.
"During the visit, he will hold discussions with his counterpart Governor General Susan Dougan. He will also meet Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves as well as other dignitaries," the MEA said.
Kovind will also address the House of Assembly of SVG, it said.
Jamaica and SVG are active members in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
"The first-ever Head of State visit to these countries is a continuation of India's high-level engagement with the countries in the Caribbean region and emphasises our continued commitment to work with small island developing countries," the MEA said.
