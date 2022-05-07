J&K BJP to set up grievance panel; party president Ravinder Raina to head

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to virtually launch District Good Governance Index in J-K today
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November, highest in last 7 years
Situation in J-K worsened after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba
Over 1.3 million public grievances received in January-March 2022
-
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Saturday announced setting up of a public grievance committee to hear and resolve people's problems.
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the panel comprises senior functionaries of the party including members of Paerliament, former ministers and legislators.
They will be available at party headquarters on working days to listen to the people's problems and take them up at appropriate levels with the government for their resolution.
Raina announced the setting up of the committee at a meeting chaired by him at the party headquarters, a BJP spokesperson said, announcing the schedule of the party leaders available for the public interaction on each working day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU