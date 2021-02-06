Delhi govt declares 6 hospitals completely 'Non-Covid' as cases decline

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Delhi hospitals running out of ventilator beds
South Korea coronavirus update: 77 cases tied to hospitals reported
Surgeries, other health services at Delhi govt-run hospitals to be resumed
Mizoram will face shortage of Covid-19 hospitals if cases surge: Official
Amid surge in coronavirus cases, Paris hospitals begin to see signs of hope
-
In view of the decreasing cases of COVID-19, the Delhi Government has declared six of its hospitals completely "Non-COVID" hospitals. Along with this, it has also been decided to reduce the number of reserve COVID-19 beds in five government hospitals.
The order has been issued by the Health Department of the Delhi Government, which will come into force with immediate effect, according to the Delhi Health Department.
According to the order, the hospitals of which have been declared completely COVID-19 free are--Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital and SRC Hospital.
Hospitals in which the number of COVID beds have been reduced are--Lok Nayak Hospital (300 COVID-19 beds have been reduced), Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (500 beds reduced), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (50 beds reduced), Burari Hospital (320 beds reduced) and Ambedkar Nagar Hospital (300 beds reduced).
Delhi has reported a total of 1,194 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU