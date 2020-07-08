Delhi govt directs hospitals to get feedback from Covid-19 survivors

The Delhi government has decided to obtain feedback from patients and their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge from designated Covid hospitals.

The medical superintendents of all government and private Covid hospitals have been issued directions in this regard.

The feedback form will have questions about cleanliness, food, doctors at the hospital, blood group and underlying conditions.

It will ask if the recovered person is willing to donate plasma.

In plasma therapy, the antibody rich plasma from a recovered patient is extracted and administered to a patient. The trials are trying to find out if the antibodies can help patients recover.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister inaugurated India's first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here to ease access to plasma.