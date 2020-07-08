JUST IN
Covid-19 crisis: WHO acknowledges 'emerging evidence' of airborne spread
Delhi govt directs hospitals to get feedback from Covid-19 survivors

The feedback form will have questions about cleanliness, food, doctors at the hospital, blood group and underlying conditions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

People at Select Citywalk after the authorities permitted to reopen malls, in New Delhi on Monday/Photo: Dalip Kumar
The Delhi government has decided to obtain feedback from patients and their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge from designated Covid hospitals.

The medical superintendents of all government and private Covid hospitals have been issued directions in this regard.

The feedback form will have questions about cleanliness, food, doctors at the hospital, blood group and underlying conditions.

It will ask if the recovered person is willing to donate plasma.

In plasma therapy, the antibody rich plasma from a recovered patient is extracted and administered to a patient. The trials are trying to find out if the antibodies can help patients recover.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated India's first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here to ease access to plasma.
