Delhi govt fixes fees for issuing speed limit device certificates at Rs 500

In a move that will benefit owners of lakhs of commercial vehicles in the national capital, the Delhi Transport Department has fixed the fees for issuing speed limit device certificates at Rs 500.
Commercial vehicles require the certificate to show they are equipped with a functional speed limit device (also called speed governors) at the time of their fitness test. Currently, Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 is charged for issuing speed limit device certificates.
In an order issued on Tuesday, the Transport Department pointed out that various speed governor manufacturers, authorised dealers and vendors are charging an "exorbitant amount" for issuing speed limit device certificates and said that they will not charge more than Rs 500 for issuing these certificates.
Chandu Chaurasia, president of Capital Drivers Welfare Association, said the move will benefit around 4 lakh commercial passenger vehicles.
"We had raised this issue that we have to pay anywhere between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for these certificates. I thank the Transport Department and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot for this decision," he said.
Four-wheelers are fitted with speed governors to regulate their top speed as per traffic restrictions on different roads in the city.
