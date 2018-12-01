Delhi govt imposes fine of Rs 50,000 each on contractors for dust pollution

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

People walk across India Gate lawns amidst fog, in New Delhi

The Delhi government on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the contractors at two under-construction sites for violation of environmental rules, as the city struggled with 'very poor' quality air.

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain found the violations during a surprise inspection.

"Inspected two under-construction sites at DDU (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya) Marg and found that gross violation of environmental rules regarding dust pollution was taking place. The administrative officers present with me at the site issued challan of Rs 50,000 each on both contractors," he tweeted.

The national capital has witnessed 'very poor' air quality since Monday.
First Published: Sat, December 01 2018. 20:20 IST

