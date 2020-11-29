JUST IN
Chhattisgarh: CRPF personnel killed, 7 injured in Sukma Naxal attack

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, suffered injuries in the blast

CRPF personnel stand guard during a curfew in Srinagar. (Photo:PTI)
Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush. Representative Image

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries today, officials said.

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, suffered injuries in the blast near the Tadmetla area in Sukma.

Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sun, November 29 2020. 08:13 IST

