Delhi govt reserves 70% vaccine slots for first dose recipients

To cover more people in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Delhi government on Sunday issued an order to reserve 70 per cent of vaccination slots of Covishield and Covaxin at state-run facilities for those receiving the first dose.
More than 1.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital till Sunday, of which 32,66,927 are second doses.
"First dose proportion of Covishield may be increased from 40 per cent to 70 per cent of the total slots being created and first dose proportion of Covaxin may be increased from 50 per cent to 70 per cent...," the order said.
The Delhi government had on July 22 ordered that only the second dose of Covishield vaccine will be administered at government inoculation centres till July 31 due to limited supply.
Also, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock was being used for the first dose due to its "irregular delivery cycles".
Earlier this month, the government had issued a fresh order allowing the resumption of inoculation of the first dose of Covishield, albeit in a limited manner.
"Private Covid vaccination centres can continue to administer both doses of the two vaccines. However, they are advised to factor in stock availability for the second dose while planning and publishing the slots for the two doses," the latest order read.
