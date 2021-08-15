Efforts on to inoculate all eligible people in MP by this year-end: CM

The Madhya Pradesh government was working on vaccinating all eligible people in the state against COVID-19 by December-end, Chief Minister said on Sunday during an Independence Day programme here.

This is not a vaccine. It is the dose of life. This will save our lives," he said.

He also said his government was focusing on inclusive development of people, especially the poor, and was committed to give 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Referring to the recent devastating floods in parts of the state, Chouhan stressed on protecting the nature and promoting



environment-friendly energy.

He said the caused massive losses to the economy, but it was now going to get back on track.

Chouhan said he was happy to inform that 3.75 crore people in the state have so far received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

We have taken the resolve and are making efforts to inoculate all people of the state by December-end, Chouhan said while appealing to people who have received the first dose to take their second jab.

The state government was ramping up the health infrastructure to fight the possible third COVID-19 wave, he said.

He also urged people not to lower their guard against and ensure to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 in the state.

"With folded hands, I request you all that don't be careless. We turned careless after the first wave of the pandemic. In the second wave, we lost many of our near and dear ones, he said, while asking people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

He also said that they were testing 75,000 to 80,000 people daily to fight the and those found positive were being isolated and treated.

"The COVID-19 cases are still coming in," he noted.

Chouhan further said his government was promoting clean and green energy, and it planned to connect anganwadi centres (government-run women and child care facilities) and schools with solar energy.

The chief minister said global warming as well as global cooling have become serious issues.

He said heavy showers and floods recently caused destruction in north MP, while Khargone and Barwani districts of the state received scanty rainfall.

We have to promote environment-friendly energy and protect the nature, he said.

On the occasion, Chouhan also said a memorial would be built in Gwalior to showcase the personality and works of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to inspire the young generation.

Vajpayee was born in Gwalior on December 25, 1924.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)