Delhi reports 53 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 0.08%

Delhi reported 53 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took its tally to 14,37,091, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.
No fresh deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 25,069, the bulletin said.
So far, 14.11 lakh patients have recovered in the city, it said.
On Saturday, the national capital had reported 50 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and one death.
