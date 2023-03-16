JUST IN
Delhi CM formulates plan to ensure uninterrupted water supply this summer
TMS Ep390: Private capex, India's Oscar success, PSU stocks, bank run
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ayodhya after end of Budget session
BJP President Nadda discusses upcoming polls with General Secretaries
30% of minority seats earmarked for girls, Smriti Irani tells Rajya Sabha
Land-for-job scam: HC to hear Tejashwi's plea to quash CBI summons today
Indian Navy announces instituting two trophies in memory of Late Gen Rawat
Over 150k illegal foreigners detected in Assam, more than 30k deported
First of 4 abort missions of Gaganyaan in May: Centre tells Lok Sabha
Delhi Police files chargesheet against Flipkart, Instakart for selling acid
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi CM formulates plan to ensure uninterrupted water supply this summer
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi govt's 2023-24 Budget outlay could be close to Rs 80,000 cr

With boosted tax revenue, the Delhi government's budget outlay for 2023-24, to be tabled in the upcoming assembly session, may be close to Rs 80,000 crore, officials said on Wednesday

Topics
Delhi government | Budget | Tax collections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kejriwal has done nothing to clean Yamuna, says BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

With boosted tax revenue, the Delhi government's budget outlay for 2023-24, to be tabled in the upcoming assembly session, may be close to Rs 80,000 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The tax collection of the government in the current and the next financial year is expected to remain as per estimates, they said

The annual budget size of the government for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the year earlier.

The budget session of Delhi assembly will start on March 17 with Lt Governor VK Saxena addressing the House.The budget will be presented on March 21 and it will be preceded by an Outcome Budget of the government.

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot will present his first budget in the assembly.

He was given charge of the department after the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

"Budget preparation is exciting but a very time consuming exercise. Days are filled with endless cups of coffee and non-stop meetings with officers " Gahlot said in a tweet.

Officials said apart from health and education, the budget may have significant outlay for infrastructure development, particularly roads, in the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi government

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 08:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU