JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

New price good, but Rs 250 a dose better: Covid-19 vaccine makers

Two vaccine doses successful in preventing 95% deaths, says ICMR study
Business Standard

Delhi Cabinet approves bid for 160 AC buses, to be on roads by Nov: Gahlot

The Delhi Cabinet Friday approved a bid to purchase 160 low-floor AC and CNG buses which will be on roads by November, according to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Topics
Kailash Gahlot | Delhi government | Buses

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Cabinet Friday approved a bid to purchase 160 low-floor AC and CNG buses which will be on roads by November, according to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

"Congrats Delhi! Cabinet today led by @ArvindKejriwal Ji approved bid for 160 Low Floor CNG AC buses which will be on Delhi roads by Nov. These buses fully confirming to BS-VI emission standards will have CCTV, GPS, Panic buttons," he tweeted.

The minister informed that with this the government's bus fleet size will grow to 6,910.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 16 2021. 22:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.