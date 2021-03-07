Delhi, Haryana likely to receive light showers on Sunday, predicts IMD

-
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the weatherman predicting thunderstorm along with rain during the day.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 81 per cent, they said.
According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature will settled around 33 degrees Celsius.
The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the poor category. The air quality index (AQI) was 250 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.
