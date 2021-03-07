Delhi air quality in 'moderate' category today, AQI recorded at 159

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor', set to deteriorate further
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category ahead of Diwali festivities
Delhi Air quality index: Pollution level dips to 'very poor' category
Delhi: People's health at risk as AQI deteriorates to 'severe' category
Air quality improves in Delhi, parts of city record 'moderate' AQI
-
Air quality in Delhi is in the 'moderate' category on Sunday morning. The air quality index (AQI) was 159 according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The AQI will marginally deteriorate to the "Moderate to Poor category" on Monday and Tuesday.
"The overall Delhi air quality is in the Moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are high and southwesterly and forecasted to change in direction towards easterly. AQI is forecasted to further improve and in the Moderate to Satisfactory category for March 7 and marginally deteriorate to Moderate to Poor category on 8 and March 9," SAFAR said in its bulletin.
The concentrations of the particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns stood at 181 and 78, both falling under the 'moderate' category respectively, as per SAFAR data.
The concentrations of PM with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns stood at 141 and 132 at Delhi University. The concentrations of PM with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns stood at 155 and 183 at Pusa and 158 and 166 at Lodhi Road. The AQI at these locations of Delhi is falling under the 'moderate' category.
An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU