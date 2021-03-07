India records 18,711 new Covid cases in a day, highest in nearly 2 months

The daily rise in new infections were recorded above 18,000 for the second consecutive day taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to1,12,10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. This is the highest daily tally the country witnessed in 59 days.

The number of active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day and the COVID-19 active caseload increased to 1,84,523, which now comprises 1.65 per cent of the total infections.

The recovery rate has dropped further to 96.95 per cent,the ministry data stated.

A total of 18,711 new infections were registered in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,57,756 with 100 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On January 29, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,68,520, which translates to a COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.95 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR, 22,14,30,507 amples have been tested up to March 6 with7,37,830samples being tested on Saturday.

