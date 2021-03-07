India records 18,711 new Covid cases in a day, highest in nearly 2 months

-
ALSO READ
US registers highest-ever daily Covid-19 cases, tally tops 14 million
Iran records its worst daily Covid-19 death toll; Iraq's tally over 460,000
DATA STORY: Lowest daily spike in India's Covid-19 tally since June 30
Covid-19: Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases
India's cumulative tally of Covid-19 tests crosses 15-crore mark
-
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections were recorded above 18,000 for the second consecutive day taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to1,12,10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. This is the highest daily tally the country witnessed in 59 days.
The number of active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day and the COVID-19 active caseload increased to 1,84,523, which now comprises 1.65 per cent of the total infections.
The recovery rate has dropped further to 96.95 per cent,the ministry data stated.
A total of 18,711 new infections were registered in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,57,756 with 100 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
On January 29, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,68,520, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.95 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to ICMR, 22,14,30,507 amples have been tested up to March 6 with7,37,830samples being tested on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU