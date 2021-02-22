Lt Governor forwards Puducherry CM's resignation letter to President Kovind

-
ALSO READ
President Kovind donates Rs 5,01,000 for Ram temple in UP's Ayodhya
Opposition parties boycotting President's address 'unfortunate': BJP
India will remain grateful to courageous soldiers: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind extends New Year greetings to the country
Cyclone Nivar: LG Kiran Bedi thanks Centre for support to Puducherry
-
Lieutenant Governor of
Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday forwarded to the President Ram Nath Kovind the letter of resignation the territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamyhad submitted to her earlier in the dayafter losing the trust-vote in the Assembly.
The Lieutenant Governor forwarded the letter by mail to the President, official sources told PTI.
Narayanasamy, accompanied by the remaining Ministers of his cabinet - R Kamalakannan, M O H F Shah Jahan and M Kandasamy - andlegislators belonging to the Congress and DMK and the lone Independent member, had called on the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Nivas in the forenoon and handed over the letter.
The lone member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam and PCC leader A V Subramanian too accompanied the Chief Minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU