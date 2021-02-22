Lt Governor forwards Puducherry CM's resignation letter to President Kovind

Lieutenant Governor of



Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday forwarded to the President the letter of resignation the territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamyhad submitted to her earlier in the dayafter losing the trust-vote in the Assembly.

The Lieutenant Governor forwarded the letter by mail to the President, official sources told PTI.

Narayanasamy, accompanied by the remaining Ministers of his cabinet - R Kamalakannan, M O H F Shah Jahan and M Kandasamy - andlegislators belonging to the Congress and DMK and the lone Independent member, had called on the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Nivas in the forenoon and handed over the letter.

The lone member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam and PCC leader A V Subramanian too accompanied the Chief Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)