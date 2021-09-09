Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea related to NEET-SS 2021

-
ALSO READ
NEET 2021 exam on August 1; know about NEET registration, other details
Decision on pending entrance exams JEE, NEET soon: Ministry of Education
NEET to be conducted as per new education policy, can be attempted in Hindi
Medical entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year: Officials
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
-
The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central government on a petition filed by an overseas citizen of India (OCI) challenging a provision in the notification relating to eligibility criteria for NEET-SS 2021.
A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti asked the Central government and National Board of Examinations (NBE) in Medical Sciences to file a reply to the petition.
The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 23.
The petition was filed through advocate Shivendra Singh.
According to the petition, the petitioner, Dr Snigdha Kamini, an OCI cardholder, who has studied both for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Master of Surgery (MS) in India, is aggrieved by the addition of the words after "such other tests" in para (4)(ii) (including the proviso) in the notification dated March 4, 2021, issued by the Central government. Para 4 of the notification deals with non-resident Indians.
Para (4)(ii) of the notification stated that parity with non-resident Indians in the matter of appearing for the all India entrance tests such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Joint Entrance Examination (Mains), Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) or such other tests to make them eligible for admission only against any non-resident Indian seat or any supernumerary seat, provided that the OCI cardholder shall not be eligible for admission against any seat reserved exclusively for Indian citizens.
The petitioner, who is interested in pursuing super speciality studies (M Ch Course in Surgical Oncology) and has been working towards it for a few years, said that the impugned notification would virtually halt her career progression in India.
"Until last year, OCIs were eligible to appear for the super speciality entrance exams conducted by the respondent NBE," the petitioner said.
"It is well-known that the path to becoming a specialist doctor is arduous and the petitioner cannot be expected to from the scratch. To deny even the eligibility to the Petitioner to write the 2021 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) examination is patently illegal. India is in dire need of healthcare professionals as evident during the COVID pandemic crisis and by the extremely poor doctor-patient ratio. The impugned notification would only demotivate healthcare professionals from staying back in India," the petitioner said.
"Thus, the addition of the words after "such other tests" in para (4)(ii) (including the proviso) in the notification dated March 4, 2021, issued by the Respondent No. 1/Union of India, inter alia, violates the substantive legitimate expectation of the petitioner requiring interference of this Court. It is respectfully submitted that the words after "such other tests" in para (4)(ii) (including the proviso) in the notification dated March 4, 2021, issued by the Respondent No. 1/Union of India also fail the test of proportionality," the petitioner said.
Henceforth, the petitioner has sought to declare the words after "such other tests" in para (4)(ii) (including the proviso) in the notification dated March 4, 2021, notified by the respondent Central government in the Gazette of India are unconstitutional and void.
The petitioner has also sought to restrain the respondents from enforcing or giving effect to the words after "such other tests" in para (4)(ii) (including the proviso) in the notification dated March 4, 2021, notified by the Respondent Union of India in the Gazette of India.
The petitioner has sought a direction restraining the respondent National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences from enforcing or giving effect to Clause 3.6 of the Information Bulletin for NEET-SS 2021 Examination issued by it on August 31.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU