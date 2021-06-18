Delhi HC says Covid-19 norms breach in markets will hasten third wave

JUST IN
Delhi High Court Friday took cognisance of the violation of Covid-19 protocols in various markets and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave which cannot be permitted at all

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Markets
Photo: ANI

The Delhi High Court Friday took cognisance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave which cannot be permitted at all.

The high court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for COVID-19 protocols by street vendors in markets.

"We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don't know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely," the bench observed.

First Published: Fri, June 18 2021. 12:34 IST

