Delhi, J&K on high alert over possible Fidayeen attack on security forces

High alert was issued in Srinagar on Friday over the high possibility of a and a hit and run attack on security forces and their establishments in next two or three days.

The alert was issued after the intelligence agency confirmed about the infiltration of some terrorists in the region from the across the border.

In the wake of the same, the security has been beefed up in the region.

Hotels and guest houses are being checked for the presence of any suspicious person.

Checking and frisking have also been intensified at all entry points of the state.

The attack is speculated to take place on June 2, which is eve i.e., 17th of

This incident comes days after the Home Ministry announced that the security personnel would halt operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)