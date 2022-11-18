JUST IN
Delhi L-G asks Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah as vice chairman, DDC

Delhi L-G VK Saxena has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah from the post of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC)

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah from the post of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for allegedly misusing his office for political purposes.

In the order dated November 17, the Lt Governor also directed the Chief Minister to restrict Jasmine Shah from "discharging his duties" as the vice chairman of DDC and from using any "privilege and facilities" associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC with immediate effect till a "decision is taken by CM" in this regard, the L-G office said on Friday.

The office chamber of the Vice Chairman, DDC at 33, Shamnath Marg in Delhi has been sealed "in order to prevent access to the premises." "An administrative order to this effect was issued by the planning department of Delhi Government on Thursday, in compliance of which the SDM, Civil Lines sealed the office premises of DDC late Thursday night," the L-G office said.

"Vide order No. 2/12/P1g/DDCD/2022/10895-10900 dated 17.11.2022, the Hon'ble Lt. Governor of GNCTD has ordered that Jasmine Shah be restricted from the discharge of functions as Vice Chairman, DDCD and to use any privileges and facilities connected with the office of VC, DDCD with immediate effect," the order stated.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 10:18 IST

