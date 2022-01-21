Delhi: LG allows pvt offices to run with 50% staff, weekend curfew to stay

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff but suggested maintaining the status quo on lifting weekend curfew and removing odd-even rule for the opening of shops in the markets.

Any decision on lifting the weekend curfew could be taken once the COVID-19 situation in improves further, said LG House.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a press conference that the government has proposed lifting weekend curfew, ending the odd-even system for opening of shops and allowing private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city.

The proposal approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his consent, he said.

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of Covid cases in the city and its effect on the livelihood and business activities, he said



The traders in many parts of the city have demanded lifting of curbs including the opening of shops of non-essential goods on alternate days based on odd-even system.

The weekend curfew imposed because of rise in Covid cases will be in place from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM.

