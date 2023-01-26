JUST IN
45 fighter jets including Sukhois, Rafales perform during 74th R-Day Parade
Delhi LG, CM ask people to work to strengthen democracy on Republic Day

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday, and asked them to strengthen democracy and the Constitution of the country

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday, and asked them to strengthen democracy and the Constitution of the country.

The chief minister also unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Civil Lines.

Extending his good wishes to the people on the occasion, the LG paid tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs.

He called upon people to safeguard, nourish and strengthen the ideals, values and provisions contained in the Constitution.

"Let us again dedicate ourselves to safeguard, nourish and strengthen the ideals, values and provisions contained in our Constitution and move forward shoulder-to-shoulder for making a strong, peaceful and powerful India," Saxena said in a tweet.

In his Republic Day message, Kejriwal asserted it was responsibility of all to strengthen democracy in the country.

The people and the rule by the people are the most important in a republic, Kejriwal said.

"Many congratulations and good wishes to all the countrymen on Republic Day. In a republic, the people and the rule by the people are most important. Our freedom fighters made many sacrifices to establish the republic of India. Now it's our responsibility to strengthen this republic," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

At the Delhi government's Republic Day function on Wednesday, he had raised the issue of alleged "harassment" faced by states and UTs at the hands of the Centre-appointed governors and LGs.

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 14:08 IST

