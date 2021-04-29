Delhi LG seeks report on vaccination drive after GNCTD Act comes into force

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold Covid-19 review meet with LG Anil Baijal today
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 61,695 new cases; 16,699 in Delhi
Shah calls meeting over Delhi's Covid situation; Kejriwal among attendees
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
-
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal sought a report from Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday on the city's preparedness for the vaccination of people above 18 years of age against COVID-19, his first significant move since the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 that says the Delhi "government" means the LG came into force.
The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Baijal's office also created a Twitter handle -- @RajNiwasDelhi -- saying it will share official announcements, press releases, reactions and other useful information for the residents of the national capital.
About the next phase of the vaccination drive, the Raj Niwas tweeted: "Hon'ble Lt Governor has sought a report from the Chief Secretary on the preparedness for the roll out of the vaccination program for people above 18 yrs of age."
Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city "does not have vaccines" for the inoculation of persons in the 18-44 age group and purchase orders have been placed with manufacturers for the same.
The minister, however, said preparations to inoculate people in this category have been completed.
"At present, we do not have vaccines. We have requested the companies to provide it," Jain told reporters when asked if there were enough vaccines available for the 18-44 age group.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU