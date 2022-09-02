Delhi Liquor vends get more stocks, see improved business with old policy

across the capital received more stock and witnessed improved business as customers made a beeline to the shops on Friday, day two of returning to the old excise policy regime.

The capital returned to regime within a year on Thursday with the opening of nearly 350 government-run and exit of private players from retail business.

However, liquor lovers on Thursday had rued the absence of their favourite brands as well as discounts.

On Friday, trucks loaded fresh stock were seen outside many .

Supply is being augmented by the government, Devender Kumar, a vend in-charge said, adding that since morning, two trucks have arrived and they were expecting more.

"The situation will improve further in the coming days and we are expecting more customers," Kumar added.

Several shop in-charges claimed that customers' arrival has increased but yet to reach its maximum strength.

Some customers still rued the lack rebates that were being offered at private vends earlier.

Excise department officials said brand registration is an ongoing process and more will be available in coming days.

"The day one of the policy transition was satisfactory with nearly 350 government undertaking vends opening across the city. In the last 15 days, we registered around 400 brands and some more were registered even today," they said.

The department has so far issued 422 retail licences to four government undertakings -- Tourism And Transportation Development Corporation Limited (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd (DCCWS) -- that have been directed to open 500 vends in the city in September.

A total of 700 liquor vends are planned to be operationalised by the four corporations by end of the year.

The return of old excise policy, which was in force before November 17, 2021, also means that discounts offered by private vends on liquor brands and schemes like one plus one free have become a thing of the past for Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)