Delhi Liquor vends get more stocks, see improved business with old policy

-
ALSO READ
Fall in Delhi govt's excise revenue 'inexplicable' as sales rise: Report
Withdrawal of excise policy: Too early to gauge impact, say restaurateurs
What went wrong with Delhi's new excise policy?
Delhi govt likely to open 500 liquor vends from September 1: Report
Delhi govt to bring back old liquor policy from August 1 after backlash
-
Liquor vends across the capital received more stock and witnessed improved business as customers made a beeline to the shops on Friday, day two of Delhi returning to the old excise policy regime.
The capital returned to regime within a year on Thursday with the opening of nearly 350 government-run liquor vends and exit of private players from retail business.
However, liquor lovers on Thursday had rued the absence of their favourite brands as well as discounts.
On Friday, trucks loaded fresh stock were seen outside many liquor vends.
Supply is being augmented by the government, Devender Kumar, a vend in-charge said, adding that since morning, two trucks have arrived and they were expecting more.
"The situation will improve further in the coming days and we are expecting more customers," Kumar added.
Several shop in-charges claimed that customers' arrival has increased but yet to reach its maximum strength.
Some customers still rued the lack rebates that were being offered at private vends earlier.
Excise department officials said brand registration is an ongoing process and more will be available in coming days.
"The day one of the policy transition was satisfactory with nearly 350 government undertaking vends opening across the city. In the last 15 days, we registered around 400 brands and some more were registered even today," they said.
The department has so far issued 422 retail licences to four Delhi government undertakings -- Delhi Tourism And Transportation Development Corporation Limited (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd (DCCWS) -- that have been directed to open 500 vends in the city in September.
A total of 700 liquor vends are planned to be operationalised by the four corporations by end of the year.
The return of old excise policy, which was in force before November 17, 2021, also means that discounts offered by private vends on liquor brands and schemes like one plus one free have become a thing of the past for Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 23:29 IST