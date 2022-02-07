Delhi logs 1,151 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths; positivity rate 2.62%

-
ALSO READ
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi records 290 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate jumps to 0.55%
Delhi logs 13,785 new Covid cases; positivity rate climbs to 23.86%
Delhi logs 39 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; positivity rate at 0.06%
Delhi records 4,483 Covid cases, 28 deaths, positivity rate down to 7.41%
-
Delhi reported 1,151 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate rose slightly to 2.62 percent, according to data shared by the health department.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,45,084 and the death toll climbed to 25,998, it said.
Delhi on Sunday reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths, while the positivity rate was at 2.45 percent.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 43,991, it said.
Delhi had on Saturday reported 1,604 cases with a positivity rate of 2.87 per cent, and 17 more deaths.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.
The national capital had on January 23 reported 9,197 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.
The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.
Several families in a large number of neighbourhoods had tested positive, but medical experts said since the infection had happened at the same time, the recovery too was quicker for the community as a whole.
Also, there has been less chance of more spread of the infection as people have been largely home isolated with a very little number of patients needing hospitalisation this time, they said.
The DDMA had on Friday held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7 amid dipping Covid cases in the city.
The DDMA, however, decided that night curfew will continue in Delhi. Gyms have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions.
There are 15,416 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 936 (6.07 per cent) of them were occupied, the bulletin said.
A total of 936 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Monday health department bulletin stated. Out of them, 328 were on oxygen support, including 84 on ventilator support.
The number of active cases stands at 7,885, it said.
The number of people under home isolation stood at 5,715 on Monday, while it was 6,401 a day before. The number of containment zones in the city stood at 28,980, a fall from 30,546 the previous day, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU