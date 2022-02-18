Delhi metro maintenance work: Yellow line operations curtailed on Feb 20

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai Metro's red line 7, yellow line 2A to be operational in 3-4 months
Rajiv Chowk-Central Sectratriat section to be shut for few hours on Nov 21
Driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line flagged off
Bengaluru's Namma Metro adds 7.5 km to western extension line
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
-
Delhi Metro services on a section of the busy Yellow Line will not be available for a few hours on February 20 due to maintenance work, officials said on Friday.
The affected section is between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations, officials said, adding that the maintenance work will be carried out Rajiv Chowk station.
Train services will be suspended between Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk stations from the start of revenue services till 6:30 am. Hence, three metro stations -- Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and New Delhi -- will be closed till resumption of train services, they said.
Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
However, metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the Violet Line, officials said.
Passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via Violet Line, they said.
In the other sections of the Yellow Line -- from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre -- train services will continue to remain available according to routine Sunday time table during this period, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU