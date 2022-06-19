Eastern Railway cancels, reschedules several trains over Agnipath protests

The Eastern Railway on Sunday cancelled or rescheduled several trains connecting Kolkata and other places in West Bengal with northern parts of the country, including the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, owing to the stir against the Centre's Agnipath' scheme.

An ER official said the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express departed Howrah station at 3.15 pm, while the Poorva Express will leave at 4.50 pm.

A number of express trains, including the Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express, Kolkata-Amritsar Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh Doon Express, Sealdah-Jaynagar Gangasagar Express and the Kolkata-Gorakhpur Purvanchal Express have been cancelled for the day, the official said.

There have been protests at various places against the government's new short-term contractual recruitment programme in the armed forces.

The official said the Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express has also been cancelled for Sunday due to operational constraints.

Assam has been hit by floods in several districts, which has crippled transportation services.

