Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day Covid-19 hiatus; DMRC urges for prudence

The Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
The Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.
Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours, a DMRC official said.ALSO READ: As metro is set to restart from Sept 7, here's what travelling will be like
Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening in the first stage, officials said.
Metro services in the National Capital Region was closed since March 22 due to the pandemic. The DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.
The DMRC had said that the carrying of Smart Card (with online recharge) was a must as tokens would not be available and all cash transactions would not be permitted, adding that it will not be providing services to stations that in containment zones for any given day in any of the states.
Haryana: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will resume services from 7 am today on Yellow and Rapid Metro lines; visuals from Huda City Centre metro station in Gurugram.
A commuter says, "I feel good that metro services are going to start again." pic.twitter.com/N85cgzjK1R— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020
Delhi Metro to resume services from 7 am today after being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19. Visuals from outside Rajiv Chowk metro station. In phase 1, metro services will be resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre & Rapid Metro in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/NTe9t65sXc— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020
