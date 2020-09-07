JUST IN
Building collapses in Coimbatore, five feared trapped under debris

At least five people, including a child, are feared trapped under the debris of a one-storey building that collapsed on Chetti street here, due to heavy rains and winds on Sunday night, police said

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A building collapsed in Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following rainfall. Photo: ANI
At least five people, including a child, are feared trapped under the debris of a one-storey building that collapsed on Chetti street here, due to heavy rains and winds on Sunday night, police said.

A child and four adults were said to be inside the building when the incident took place, they said.

The administration has launched an operation to rescue them, police said.

District Collector K Rajamani has reached the spot and is monitoring the operation.

Police said ambulances and medical teams have been kept on standby.

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 06:36 IST

