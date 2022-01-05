Metro to run with 100% capacity, no standing passengers allowed: DMRC

-
ALSO READ
DMRC flouted environmental norms during Phase III implementation: CAG
DMRC to run feeder e-buses on pilot basis from Aug 12; no conductors
Driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line flagged off
First flyover-cum-metro viaduct structure of network being built: DMRC
Delhi Metro earns Rs 19.5 crore from sale of 3.55 million carbon credits
-
In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday informed that the metro will be running with a 100 per cent seating capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice.
"Public Service Announcement, in the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with the 100 per cent seating capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice," DMRC tweeted from its official account.
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.
Addressing a press conference after the DDMA meeting today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops.
"The DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID-19 surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home," he said.
"Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops," he added.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend with 5,481 new infections reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, pushing the positivity rate to 8.37 per cent, the highest in over seven months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU