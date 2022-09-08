Delhi Metro to provide bus service for Central Vista visitors from Sep 9

will provide bus services for visitors who would like to visit India Gate or Central Vista in the national capital from September 9.

However, the facility will be available initially for a week, said DMRC on Thursday.

" will provide for those visiting India Gate/Central Vista from September 9, 2022, after the inauguration of Central Vista," DMRC added in a tweet.

The DMRC will operate six buses on this route for the visitors after the inauguration. The buses will be available for visitors from 5 p.m. and the last pick-up will be available at 9 p.m.

The DMRC electric buses will pick up the visitors from Bhairon Road and will drop them off at Gate number 1 of the National Stadium C hexagon.

"The electric buses deployed will pick up visitors from Bhairon Road and will drop off at Gate number 1 of the National Stadium C hexagon from where the India Gate or Central Vista can be accessed by walking. This facility will be available initially for a week," said the DMRC in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Central Vista Avenue -- which would be known as 'Kartavya Path' -- on Thursday evening.

The inauguration ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. when Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the revamped stretch.

