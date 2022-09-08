JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi Metro to provide bus service for Central Vista visitors from Sep 9

Delhi Metro will provide bus services for visitors who would like to visit India Gate or Central Vista in the national capital from September 9

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Commuters wait to board a train at the Lakshmi Nagar Metro Station after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Metro will provide bus services for visitors who would like to visit India Gate or Central Vista in the national capital from September 9.

However, the facility will be available initially for a week, said DMRC on Thursday.

"Delhi Metro will provide bus service for those visiting India Gate/Central Vista from September 9, 2022, after the inauguration of Central Vista," DMRC added in a tweet.

The DMRC will operate six buses on this route for the visitors after the inauguration. The buses will be available for visitors from 5 p.m. and the last pick-up will be available at 9 p.m.

The DMRC electric buses will pick up the visitors from Bhairon Road and will drop them off at Gate number 1 of the National Stadium C hexagon.

"The electric buses deployed will pick up visitors from Bhairon Road and will drop off at Gate number 1 of the National Stadium C hexagon from where the India Gate or Central Vista can be accessed by walking. This facility will be available initially for a week," said the DMRC in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Central Vista Avenue -- which would be known as 'Kartavya Path' -- on Thursday evening.

The inauguration ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. when Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the revamped stretch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 15:43 IST

