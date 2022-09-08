Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah amid tight security

Prime Minister paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on Thursday afternoon.

She was given a red carpet welcome at the dargah amid tight security arrangements. Hasina performed ziyarat at the shrine.

As per the protocols followed for visits by a head of a nation, there was no other devotee on the dargah premises and the dargah market was also closed.

Hasina and her delegation reached the Jaipur International Airport by a special aircraft. She was received by state Education Minister B D Kalla and top officials.

The delegation stayed for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.

