Delhi Metro to resume ops from Monday with 50% seating capacity

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
In view of revised guidelines issued on Saturday by the Delhi government on the extension of COVID curfew with certain relaxations in the national capital, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed for the general public from Monday (June 7) with 50 per cent seating capacity.
On Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approximately 5 to 15 minutes on different lines, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown.
The DMRC advised the general public to cooperate with the Metro authorities in ensuring compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises throughout their travel.
In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50 per cent seating inside trains, the DMRC advised the commuters to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit COVID appropriate behaviour outside the stations and also while waiting for their turn to enter the station.
Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier. The DMRC is also writing to appropriate authorities for maintenance of law and order outside Metro stations to handle the extra rush as the Metro services resume once again from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario.
The Delhi Metro services were suspended on May 10 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.
The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 after COVID cases started soaring. After the lockdown, the daily count of cases in Delhi has seen a steady decline over the last few days, along with a drop in the positivity rate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU