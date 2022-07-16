Delhi: Minimum temp settles a notch above normal; light rains predicted

-
-
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, an Indian Meteorological Department bulletin said.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius, with generally cloudy sky and light rains during the day, it said.
The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.
According to the IMD, a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rains is expected in the national capital in the next few days.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (70) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
