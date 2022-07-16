BJP likely to announce its candidate for post of vice-president today

-
The BJP is likely to finalise its candidate for the vice presidential post on Saturday in its parliamentary board meet scheduled to be held later in the day, sources said.
Its parliamentary board comprises party president J P Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.
BJP, the leading partner in the ruling NDA alliance, will also convey the name to its allies, sources said.
It may also reach out to different parties to seek a consensus over the choice, amid indications that the opposition will also field its candidate to force a contest, as it has for the presidential poll.
The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.
The electoral college for picking the next Vice President of the country, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson, consists of members of both houses of the Parliament -- the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
