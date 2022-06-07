Delhi: Minor changes in last metro train timings on all lines for T20 match

Anticipating a rush of passengers on June 9 due to a scheduled T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa, has decided to extend the last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on its corridors to enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly, officials said on Tuesday.

will be performing extra train trips, around 48, the DMRC said in a statement.

To facilitate spectators of the T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground here, the has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line).

The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations.