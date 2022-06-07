JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Heatwave continues in northwest, central India; monsoon inches forward
Business Standard

Delhi: Minor changes in last metro train timings on all lines for T20 match

Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips, around 48, the DMRC said in a statement

Topics
Delhi Metro | India vs South Africa | T20 cricket

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anticipating a rush of passengers on June 9 due to a scheduled T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa, Delhi Metro has decided to extend the last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on its corridors to enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips, around 48, the DMRC said in a statement.

To facilitate spectators of the T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground here, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line).

The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations.

First Published: Tue, June 07 2022. 23:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU