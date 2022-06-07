Delhi: Minor changes in last metro train timings on all lines for T20 match

-
ALSO READ
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line delayed due to signaling issue
Centre focusing on improving mass transportation, including metro: PM Modi
Local train derails in Tamil Nadu capital, no casualty reported
RBI restores pre-Covid timing of financial markets effective April 18
-
Anticipating a rush of passengers on June 9 due to a scheduled T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa, Delhi Metro has decided to extend the last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on its corridors to enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly, officials said on Tuesday.
Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips, around 48, the DMRC said in a statement.
To facilitate spectators of the T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground here, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line).
The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations.
Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings to facilitate the spectators during T-20 Cricket match between India & South Africa on 9th June 2022 (Thursday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें
Best wishes to team India.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/CIutN08cBM
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU