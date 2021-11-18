Delhi-NCR air pollution: Rai urges Union minister to call joint meeting

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday urged Union minister Bhupender Yadav to call a joint meeting and prepare an action plan to tackle in Delhi-NCR.

Rai also cited a study from Indian Institute of Tropical Management (IITM), a central government-run body, that 69 per cent share in Delhi's between October 24 and November 8 was of external sources.

He said that a similar study by TERI in 2016 had shown that 64 per cent pollution is due to external sources and 36 per cent pollution is due internal source of Delhi.

"IITM is a central government institute, which has analysed per hour data of Safar to understand the source of pollution. IITM's data analysis from October 24 to November 8, shows that 69 per cent Delhi's pollution is due to external source and 31 per cent is due to Delhi's internal source," Rai said in a press conference.

He added that the Delhi government is taking a number of steps from anti-dust campaigns to "Red Light on, Gaadi Off" campaign to controlling the city's internal pollution.

But it requires a joint effort from all NCR states such as Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the minister said.

"People of Delhi can't reduce the 70 per cent of the external sources of pollution. That's why I am requesting again the Union environment minister to call a joint meeting of environment minister from NCR states and make a joint action plan. Responsibilities of each state should be fixed to implement that plan and reduce pollution," Rai said.

He also alleged that construction activities are going unabated in surrounding areas of Delhi, which is further worsening the air.

Rai said the Delhi government is providing 24-hour electricity supply due to which generator sets do not have to function here but it is not so in NCR cities.

The Delhi government on Wednesday banned entry of trucks, barring those carrying essential items, with immediate effect in the capital till November 21 or any further orders, amid alarming levels of

The government has also shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions till further orders and extend the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)