Delhi Police arrests 5 from Uttarakhand for manufacturing fake Remdesivir

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested five people from Uttarakhand for allegedly manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections.
"Raids were conducted in Haridwar, Roorkee and Kotdwar of Uttarakhand. We busted an illegal factory being used for manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections," the police said.
The team of Crime Branch DCP Monika Bhardwaj, recovered fake injections, packaging boxes and a machine in Kotdwar during the raid.
"In all 196 ready to sell fake Remdesivir injections were seized. From the premises, packing machines, 3,000 empty vials for packing Ramdesivir were recovered. Accused further disclosed that he already sold 2000 fake Remdesivir injections to desperate people," said DCP Bhardwaj.
Commissioner of Police, SN Srivastava took to Twitter and also informed about the incident and the arrest.
"Delhi Police working on useful information arrested 5 culprits in a prolonged investigation and unearthed a 'pharmaceutical' unit at Kothdwar, Uttarakhand manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdevisir injections (COVIPRI) sold at price over Rs 25000 per piece," said SN Srivastava.
Further investigation is underway.
