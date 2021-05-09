Delhi Police chief calls for action against medicines, oxygen hoarders

-
As COVID-19 cases in the national capital continue to rise, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the action against hoarding/black marketing of medicines, injections, and oxygen cylinders and frauds taking place in name of covid help besides the effective enforcement of the lockdown to curb the spread of infection.In a virtual meeting at the Vimarsh conference hall, Police headquarters, Shrivastava told the District Commissioners of Police (DCP) to obtain orders from courts as early as possible for the release of seized medicine, concentrators, and oxygen cylinders for use by needy patients, a statement from the Delhi Police informed.
He further asked DCPs to intensify the action of covid online fraudsters in coordination with the cyber cell and crime branch for interstate investigation as most of the calls involved in cheating are originating from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mewat etc.
He also reviewed effective enforcement of the lockdown across the city.
"Watch be kept on shops opening other than the grocery or essential stores shops and action be taken against such shop owners who are willfully violating the restrictions and endangering public health," Shrivastava was quite in the statement.
The CP reiterated stricter implementation to break the infection spread and although district police are taking legal action against lockdown violators, stricter implementation of the lockdown should be done by making announcements through public address systems.
The fruits and vegetable markets be shifted to open areas, wherever possible and the hawkers should maintain social distancing. Vegetable markets (sabzi mandi) should be sanitized after closure. Commercial transport like e-rickshaws, gramin seva etc. should not carry more passengers than prescribed.
The CP, Delhi also directed the field officers to take note of forthcoming Eid-Ul-Fitr and follow DDMA orders in this regard by liaising with community elders and religious leaders not to cause any gatherings.
